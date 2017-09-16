Princeton football victorious on Homecoming

From Staff Reports

Princeton send their fans home happy Friday night following a 51-21 win over Carrollton Creekview on Homecoming at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The Panthers (1-2) scored points in all four quarters and limited the Mustangs (0-3) to 91 total yards.

Princeton finished with 596 all-purpose yards on a staggering 34 first downs.

The defense recovered five fumbles and surrendered a mere five first downs over four quarters.

