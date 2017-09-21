Community Yard Sale set for Saturday

Princeton area residents are invited out for some bargain hunting Saturday during the Community Yard Sale at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park/POW Camp.

The event runs from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the city of Princeton. Participants can start setting up their spaces at 6 a.m.

Community Events Coordinator Stephanie O’Brien reports that about 20 people signed up to hold sales.

The community yard sale gives Princeton residents an opportunity to clear out their garages and attics, and make a little money in the process. Deadline to sign up at City Hall for a space is Thursday, Sept. 21. Cost to participate is $10.

Proceeds go to help fund community events.

