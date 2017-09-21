Kleiber asks for re-election

As a continuation of active involvement with Princeton city government and volunteer organizations, David Kleiber seeks election to a third term to Place 1 on Princeton City Council this fall.

Princeton voters are asked to select a mayor and two city county members in the Nov. 7 election.

Kleiber said that he wants to continue serving on the council so that he can continue to help guide the city through its current period of high growth.

“It would be a privilege to continue working with a fine group of men planning the future of Princeton and working for the citizens of Princeton,” the council member declared.

The candidate attended Hill Junior College, University of Texas at Arlington and University of North Texas, earning an associate degree in science. He worked as a manager for Safeway stores for eight years and in the bread business for 45 years, of which 29 were in an owner/operator position with SarahLee.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Sept. 21 edition or subscribe online.