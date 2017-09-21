Literacy fREADom focus of banned books week

One of the major goals of all libraries is to promote the freedom to read, regardless of restrictions. Many are combating the power of censorship for National Banned Books Week.

Banned Books Week is being held Sept. 24 through Sept. 30 and highlights the value of free and open access to information.

The week brings together the entire book community –- librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types – in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

This year, Collin College is hosting its fifth annual Banned Books Week celebration.

The event is free and open to the public and begins at 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Preston Ridge Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. in Frisco.

Event details include trivia games, listening to students and faculty members read excerpts from their favorite banned or challenged books, enjoying refreshments and winning prizes at this fun and interactive event.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

