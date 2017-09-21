PD investigates unattended death

Officers from the Princeton Police Department are actively investigating an unattended death that occurred yesterday in Princeton.

The Princeton Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Park View Drive Wednesday, Sept. 20 around 6:30 p.m. for an unattended death, according to information released by Police Chief James Waters.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was shortly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Due to the uncertainty behind the death Princeton officers requested further help to investigate the cause of death. At this point, the Texas Rangers and Collin County Sheriffs Office are working alongside Princeton’s Criminal Investigation Division with the investigation.

“Any type of active scene like this, we will ask for additional help from outside law enforcement agencies,” Waters said. “We ask that people respect the privacy of the family as they go through this process.”

The identity of the individual is being withheld due to an ongoing investigation, Waters said.

The death will remain classified as an unattended death, Waters said, until official cause of death is determined by the Medical Examiner’s office. This is expected to occur sometime in the next 24 to 48 hours. An unattended death is defined, Waters said, as a death that was not predicted and nobody can verify a reason for.

“At this time, there is no active threats against any neighborhoods or residences in Princeton and this is an isolated incident,” he said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]