Princeton to face undefeated Frisco Reedy

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]xas.com

FRISCO – Princeton football will look to improve to .500 on the season Friday night.

The Panthers play Frisco Reedy, a Class 5A team, at 7 p.m. at The Star in Frisco.

The Star is located at 9 Cowboys Way. For parking and ticket information visit thestarinfrisco.com.

Reedy enters the non-district matchup sporting a record of 3-0 and 1-0 in District 13-5A.

“They are playing with a lot of confidence. We will need to play well in all three phases of the game to win,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said. “We are looking forward to the challenge.”

One week ago, the Lions won 52-14 over host Denton Braswell.

In earlier action, they beat Frisco Independence 17-14 in district and V.R. Eaton 31-24.

Reedy, a second-year varsity program, returns 11 players on offense and defense.

Standing out offensively are Josh Foskey (542 yards passing and five scores), Justin Gipson (446 on 56 carries and five touchdowns), Sean Hall (17 receptions for 177 and a score) and Bennett Mecom (121 on eight catches and a touchdown).

Defensively are Gus Asel (12 tackles), Matthew Hoots (11 tackles and two sacks), Cameron Harris (14 tackles and one sack), John Swope (24 tackles), William Harbour (11 tackles) and Brock Miller (13 tackles), Tanner Jones (one interception) and Dominic McCorry (three interceptions).

Scoring updates will be posted at the conclusion of each quarter on The Princeton Herald’s Twitter.

For the full story and photos see the Sept. 28 issue.