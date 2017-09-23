Princeton drops non-district road contest

Princeton (1-3) football was handed a 49-21 by Class 5A Frisco Reedy (4-0) on Friday night at The Star in Frisco.

The Panthers found the end zone first to start the game, but were then outscored 28-0 the next two quarters for a Lions 28-7 advantage at halftime.

Reedy scored 21 additional points in the third quarter. Princeton closed out the non-district contest with a pair of fourth quarter scores.

The Panthers gained 233 yards on seven first down conversions and the defense allowed 586 on 28 first downs.

