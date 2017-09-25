Princeton Police Department investigates murder

The Princeton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred last week and is asking for the public’s help.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 Kelli Underwood, 46, was found dead in her residence in the 1100 Block of Park View Drive in Princeton. Originally, the police department was called to the residence for an unattended death. After the Medical Examiner’s office determined cause of death not to be self-inflicted, the police department began to investigate the death as a homicide.

At this point the Texas Rangers and Collin County Sheriff’s Office are working alongside Princeton’s Criminal Investigation Division to determine possible suspects and motives.

“We believe this is an isolated case and that the community is not at an immediate risk from the suspects,” Police Chief James Waters said.

Anybody that might have information relating to this case is urged to contact Detective Fisher or Detective Lopez at the Princeton Police at 972-736-3901.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more information regarding this story see The Princeton Herald.