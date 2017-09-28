Big cat battle: Lions pounce on non-district home win

FRISCO – Princeton dropped their third football game of the season last Friday in a 49-21 loss to Reedy at The Star in Frisco.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the loss. Reedy is a really good football team,” head coach Clint Surratt said.

Reedy (4-0) won the coin toss, but deferred possession to the second half, so Princeton (1-3) began the game with the ball first.

It was an inauspicious start for the Panthers as they were flagged for two false start penalties before getting their first play off.

They were forced to punt three downs later, but after a great punt by Jacob Purdon, the defense held Reedy in check and forced a punt.

By Liam Baker • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Sept. 28 edition or subscribe online.