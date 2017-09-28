Council approves planned development

Three public hearings to rezone 297 acres of property and an ordinance paved the way for a new housing subdivision on Hwy. 380 in east Princeton.

City council members conducted the public hearings and approved zoning requests in a meeting Monday, Sept. 25.

The requests were made by Princeton Land Partners to develop Princeton Crossroads located on Hwy. 380 and Boorman Road near Princeton High School and includes tracts on the north and south sides of the highway.

Included in the approved uses of the property are single-family residences, townhomes, senior housing/assisted living and a self-storage facility. The ordinance allows for a maximum of 400 single -family residential lots, 250 senior housing/assisted living units and a maximum of 312 storage units.

The planning and zoning commission gave their approval of the project Sept. 18 after some modifications were made. The modification specifies that 75 percent of residential lots will be classified SF-2, larger lots of 7,500 square feet minimum, and 25 percent of the lots will be SF-1 sized as a minimum of 6,000 square feet.

