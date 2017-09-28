GMP for new junior high school approved

A $36.3 million guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for Princeton’s new junior high was recently approved by the school board.

Southard Middle School was discussed at the September board meeting and the GMP was unanimous approved. Pogue Construction will be the general contractors on the project.

The board approved several cost-saving alternates to help lower the price of the entire project.

“They are ready to begin once the permits from the city and county are in,” Superintendent Phil Anthony said.

The school is anticipated to open summer of 2019.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

