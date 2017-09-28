Princeton closes non-district on Friday

David Jenkins

Princeton football closes out the first half of the 2017 schedule Friday night at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The Panthers welcome Melissa to town for a 7:30 p.m. contest during Back the Blue Night.

“They are a talented team that will be a good challenge for us,” head coach Clint Surratt said.

Princeton Police Chief James Waters will serve as the honorary team captain for the coin toss.

The final predistrict game is dedicated to all the men and women serving in law enforcement.

Special game balls with blue threads will be used and the home team will sport tribute decals on their helmets.

Melissa enters the contest with a record of 3-1.

The Cardinals collected wins over Lake Worth 55-14, Life Waxahachie 50-29 and Whitesboro 55-33, with the lone loss against Argyle Liberty Christian 21-14 in the season opener.

Melissa returns nine players on offense and defense under head coach Seth Stinton.

Players to keep an eye on are Tate Whittington, Cole McCraw, Breelyn Armstrong, Adam Rogers, Kennedy Lewis, Kris Blevins, Jacob Blackwell, Ja’Bray Young, Marvin Jordan, Payton Wallace, Tommy Gallardo and Tyson Owen.

Prior to the start of the season the Cardinals were tabbed to finished second behind Celina in District 5-4A Div. II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Followed by playoff qualifiers Aubrey and Community. Bonham was picked fifth and Caddo Mills was tagged for sixth.

