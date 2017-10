Princeton closed out the first half of the season with a 48-35 loss to Melissa on Friday at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The Panthers (1-4) turned the ball over four times and the Cardinals (4-1) turned those into points.

Princeton led 22-15 halftime, but were outscored 33-13 by Melissa in the final two quarters.

For the full story and photos see the Oct. 5 issue of The Princeton Herald.