Multiple departments battle blaze

Multiple fire departments battled a structure fire at a house that was under construction in the Cypress Bend addition.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 29, the Princeton Fire Department was called to 329 Creekview for a structure fire. Immediately calling for mutual aid from Lowry Crossing, Branch, Melissa and McKinney Fire Departments, crews flooded into the scene.

According to Princeton Assistant Fire Chief Michael Stiltz, Princeton’s Fire Engine and Rescue were the first on scene.

“Our crews got a good stop on it and a contained it to the the roof and second floor,” he said. The fire was ruled under control within 30 minutes and crews were on scene at the fire for about two hours, Stiltz said.

The house was 95 percent complete and is now being considered a complete loss since it was under construction.

The fire has been ruled as accidental by the fire marshal.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

