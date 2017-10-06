Not again: Panthers unable to hold onto halftime lead in defeat

Princeton was unable to hang onto a halftime lead last Friday in a 48-35 loss to Melissa at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

During the non-district football finale, the Cardinals (4-1) outscored the Panthers 33-13 over the final two quarters.

“We are obviously disappointed with the loss. We told our players that we have the choice of getting bitter or getting better. Our coaching efforts will be directed towards us getting better,” head coach Clint Surratt said.

Princeton (1-4) was ahead 22-15 at halftime during the non-district finale.

The Panthers are off Friday and open the 7-4A Div. I season 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 with Quinlan Ford.

By Liam Baker • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

