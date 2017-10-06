Relay for Life Friday

Princeton residents have the opportunity to join the fight against cancer this week by participating in the Relay for Life fundraiser of American Cancer Society.

The first ever relay in Princeton starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Jackie Hendricks Stadium and runs until 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Relay for Life is an event during which teams and individuals walk laps on the stadium track, receiving pledge donations for the number of laps completed during the night.

Currently, there are 10 teams registered for the event including the Virtuous Ladies Association, Cook Crusaders, Christ United Against Cancer, Tough Like Jack/Ryan Strong for Childhood Cancer, Team Gilliam Axes Cancer, Avalon Drive Together We Got This, Princeton Volleyball, Princeton Cheer, Camp Gladiator P380 and Healthcare Associates of McKinney.

Because the relay runs for several hours, into the early morning, teams are encouraged to set up campsites on the football to provide walkers a place to rests and to visit with friends and members from other teams.

Theme for the Princeton fundraiser is “Game over, Cancer!” Teams are asked to decorate their campsites to reflect the theme and for judging to pick the best campsite.

Luminaria, paper bags lit from within by candles, are being sold for $5 each in remembrance of cancer victims and celebration of cancer survivors. The bags will be lit and displayed after dark as part of a ceremony.

To sign up a team, purchase luminaria, or donate, contact Michelle Johnson at 601-415-6792.

Cancer survivors and caregivers are asked to sign up for the relay where they will be honored in a reception tent and will walk the first lap together to kick off the evening’s activities.

Those who are not a part of a team are welcome to attend the event to cheer on those participating in Relay for Life or help out the effort by walking laps.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

