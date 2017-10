A pedestrian was hit on Hwy. 380 near Monte Carlo Blvd. around 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

The victim was transported with non life threatening injuries by American Medical Response to Medical Center of McKinney.

The driver of the vehicle could be seen completing field sobriety tests and was then placed into police custody.

Police are still investigating the accident.

