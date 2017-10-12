A walk for hope: Inaugural Relay for Life successful in Princeton

As darkness fell onto the track, participants could hear footsteps lit by the glow of hope that one day all luminaries would represent survivors instead of those who succumbed to cancer.

Raising more than $7,000 with its inaugural Relay for Life, Princeton donated toward the hope for a cure with the American Cancer Society Friday, Oct. 6.

“The overall event went great,” organizer Michelle Johnson said. “We had lots of fun walking the night away against cancer.”

For the inaugural run, Princeton’s Relay for Life had 10 teams that participated including Virtuous Ladies Association, Cook Crusaders, Christ United Against Cancer, Tough Like Jack/Ryan Strong for Childhood Cancer, Team Gilliam Axes Cancer, Avalon Drive Together We Got This, Princeton Volleyball, Princeton Cheer, Camp Gladiator P380 and Healthcare Associates of McKinney.

At the event, the teams and individuals walked laps on the Jackie Hendricks stadium track, receiving pledge donations for the number of laps completed during the night.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

See video from the event below.