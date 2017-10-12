Fall festival vendor applications due

Vendor applications are due this Friday, Oct. 13, to participate in the annual Fall Festival sponsored by the city of Princeton and set for Saturday, Oct. 28, at J.M. Caldwell, Sr., Community Park/POW Camp.

Activities on tap from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. include bull riding, live music with Hayes Carl, bounce houses, barrel train rides, rock climbing, a small Ferris wheel and more.

On site will be Carter Blood Care and Collin County Pink Heals, which uses pink firetrucks to draw attention to its mission to support all people who are battling illnesses.

Festival parking is $5 per car.

Craft and food vendors must submit their applications with $40 payment to the city. Submission of an application does not guarantee acceptance or placement. If electricity is required, that need must be requested with the application. Vendors are responsible for supplying canopies, tables, chairs, extension cords and supplies.

Vendors can only sell items specified in the application and number of vendors offering the same or similar items is limited. Only one vendor per trademarked item is allowed.

Booth spaces are on a first-come, first-served basis. Space assignments will be emailed to vendors the Friday before the festival.

Vendor booths are 10 feet by 20 feet. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. the day of the event.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

