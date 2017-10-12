Round four: Squads meet in fourth straight district opener

For the fourth straight year Princeton football opens the district slate against Quinlan Ford.

The Panthers have won the last three contests 49-17 (2014), 50-7 (2015) and 37-15 (2016), all in 7-4A Div. I

This year, Ford comes to town for 7:30 p.m. Friday for a 7-4A Div. I matchup at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

“It was very nice to have two weeks to prepare for Quinlan Ford. They do so many different things on offense and the same can be said for the defense. We are going to be challenged for sure,” head coach Clint Surratt said.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

