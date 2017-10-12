Stabbing suspect sought

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect wanted in a stabbing Friday, Oct. 6, at 2515 Greenfield Acres in Princeton.

The stabbing wounded Hermanio Baltazar, 35, who lives at the location. Baltazar was taken to a McKinney hospital for treatment of multiple wounds to the abdomen, Princeton Police Chief James Waters reported.

Sought on a felony charge of aggravated assault is Alfredo Almanza-Romero whose address is listed as 211 N. Second Street in Princeton.

Police responded to a disturbance call on Greenfield Acres at 8:45 p.m. and on arrival Officer Daniel Cabrera reported that he observed a man, later identified as Baltazar, covered in blood and lying in the front yard of the residence.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

