Survivors to be recognized in Dig Pink effort

Community members are invited to join PISD volleyball players next week as they team up to fight breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The players will be wearing pink on the court to promote breast cancer awareness during their home games Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The volleyball teams have joined forces to make a difference through their ‘Dig Pink’ campaign.

“It raises money for breast cancer research and awareness and really brings the teams together from varsity to the junior high girls,” said varsity player Alyssa Rivera. “It’s a humbling experience to see people you know fighting cancer and winning the battle. The coolest thing about Dig Pink is the amount of participation from all the teams to the parents. Everyone that plays wears anything they can that’s pink, and all the fans participate to help raise money.”

During the Tuesday games vs. Anna, there will be different opportunities for people to get involved and raise money for the cause during the annual event. The games start at 5 p.m. with the JV and freshman teams playing first, followed by the varsity match.

In addition to fundraising games and a bake sale, long-sleeve ‘Dig Pink’ T-shirts are available for $20.

A new tradition will continue as the players recognize survivors and honor the memory of those who lost their battle to cancer.

“I am glad to see that this tradition is not fading away over time,” said senior Tayler Cook, whose mom was recognized last season. “The support is still as strong as ever.”

The team wants everyone to join in the recognition.

“If you or a loved one would like to be a part of our Dig Pink event, we would love to have you in attendance,” head volleyball coach Maurice Lock said. “At the beginning of the match, we take a moment to recognize and honor those who have faced and are coping with breast cancer.”

According to statistics from Susan G. Komen for the Cure, more than 252,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States in 2017.

“Dig Pink brings the community together for more than just a volleyball game,” varsity player Laura Staley said. “It helps to gather people to spread awareness and raise money for breast cancer. People should come out and support the cause.”

For more information, visit https://side-out.org.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • [email protected]

