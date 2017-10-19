Bus driver incentives now offered for PISD

Princeton ISD has a shortage of school bus drivers and the desperation has led to new incentives.

At the Monday, Oct. 16 school board meeting trustees discussed how to get more bus drivers.

According to Superintendent Phil Anthony, the transportation department is down seven drivers, which complicates bus routes and puts added stress on their current drivers.

Bus drivers and non-contractual employees were already receiving a $1,000 annual bonus. However, after action taken at the board meeting, the bonus will be prorated monthly so employees that start mid-year will still be able to receive a bonus.

The board also implemented a $2 per hour pay increase for non-contractual employees, including bus drivers. Base pay, at step zero, was $14.50 per hour, so with the increase starting drivers will be make $16.50 per hour with a five hour per day guarantee.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Oct. 19 issue or subscribe online.