Everybody cut ‘Footloose’

It will take the talents of more than 150 students to pull off this week’s theatrical production of “Footloose.” The musical has been in the works since the end of last school year when auditions filled the roles of cast and crew.

“It’s safe to say that this is the largest production that Princeton has ever done,” PHS theater teacher Corey Cox said. “We are pretty pumped.”

“Footloose” performances are set for the Princeton High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Oct. 19 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

“This is the kind of production that can bring the whole community together,” said junior Brutus Fowler, who plays the lead role in the musical, Ren McCormack. “This will really bring attention to our fine arts program. I’m thankful for everyone who is working hard to give us this outlet.”

Choir student senior Corde Jackson will sing one of the iconic No. 1 songs from the musical, “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” as the clumsy cowboy Willard, portrayed by Wade Harrison, learns some dance moves.

“I’m excited about ‘Footloose’ because it’s such a fun play,” she said. “It gets everyone involved and dancing. You know it’s going to be entertaining when the singers had to learn how to dance.”

Direction for “Footloose” is being provided by Cox, who will serve as director, Clark theater teacher Mrs. Gabrielle Lamothe, who is the assistant director, and choir teacher Rachel Lavender, who is directing the choir for Footloose.

According to Lavender, “Footloose” is getting a lot of help from outside the cast and crew.

“This is a pretty massive production so it’s great that we are getting so much help,” she said. “We are getting help from other teachers, the band, parents. Everyone is being so cooperative to allow us to get this done.”

Cox agreed.

“There’s even a mom here this week helping us paint the set,” he said. “She gave up her normal routine to be here with us.”

In addition, Bob McClure, who is assisting the musical as the sound designer, is also donating the use of his professional sound equipment, on loan from his company, FOH Productions, a mobile entertainment company.

Students taking on lead tech roles for “Footloose” include Rachael Beatty, stage manager, and assistant stage managers Frances Benedict and Lacey Lockhart.

The cast includes:

Brutus Fowler as Ren McCormack

Brookie Gilbert as Ethel McCormack

Spencer Snell as the Rev. Shaw Moore

Logan Jones as Vi Moore

Summer Austin as Ariel Moore

Khalil Miles as Lulu Warnicker

Zane Lindenberg as Wes Warnicker

Jessie Peinado as Coach Dunbar

Lacey Lockhart as Eleanor Dunbar

Jasmine Scarborough as Lily Dunbar

Caroline Duncan as Rusty

Marlene Gurrola as Urleen and dance captain

Ruthie Bullard as Wendy Jo

Garrett Snyder as Chuck Cranston

Chase Leon as Lyle

Ben Baker as Travis

Lazaria Dunlap as the cop

Christmas Summers as Betty Blast

Wade Harrison as Willard Hewitt

Marquis McBride as Principal Clark and chorus leader

Reece Alexander as Jeter

Alexa Thompson as Garvin

Townspeople: Janaie Chambers, Sarah Jean Clements, Joanna Pena, Hannah Hooper, Jeanette Diercoff, Charlee Proctor, Kalina Garza, Layla Isaac, Payton Jones, Julianna Lizama, Nian Ahmadpour, Stevi Baker and Jaden Davies.

