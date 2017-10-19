Movie in the park this Saturday

The animated feature The Boss Baby will be shown Saturday evening at Movies in the Park sponsored by Lois Nelson Public Library.

Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park/POW Camp.

Admission is free and movie goers can buy a bag of chips, two hotdogs and a drink for $5, with proceeds going to help the library fund movie showings.

The movie is about a baby who is a secret agent who can talk like an adult, tasked with doing about something about puppies receiving more love than babies. Boss Baby is voiced by actor Alec Baldwin.

Those attending the move are reminded to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

