Programs run to success at Celina: Varsity girls claim third place during district meet

CELINA – Princeton cross country will run another week after a strong showing in the Oct. 10 District 11-4A meet.

The Lady Panthers qualified for regionals after claiming third, just behind first place Anna and in second Melissa.

The Panthers pounced on fifth. Qualifying for regionals were Melissa, Celina and Aubrey.

The Class 4A Region II meet is Monday, Oct. 23 at Lynn Creek Park, located in Grand Prairie.

Competing for the Lady Panthers were Athena Kirby (fourth in a time of 13:12.82), Katelyn Bailey (11th in 13:32.56), Melissa Avila (12th in 13:35.28), Launa Fisher (13th in 13:43.67), Amaris Jasso-Ortiz (17th in 14:02.31), Bria Dillard (18th in 14:10) and Marlene Gurrola (21st in 14:15.10).

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

