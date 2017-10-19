Titles change for city staff members

The titles changed this month in city of Princeton administrative ranks, but the employees remained the same.

Longtime City Secretary Lesia Gronemeier gave up her title as city secretary but remains assistant city manager and human resources director, while Deputy City Secretary Tabatha Monk moved up a notch to city secretary.

The changes were made official by the city council at its Monday, Oct. 10 meeting.

Both officials have been with the city for more than a decade. Gronemeier joined the Princeton ranks in 2002 and Monk signed on in 2006.

Gronemeier is a native of McKinney and worked for the city of McKinney in its municipal court from 1996-2002. She came to Princeton as city secretary and reported that she had only one day of training when she started the job.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Oct. 19 issue or subscribe online.