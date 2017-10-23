Early voting for mayor, city council and school board now underway

Early voting for both the Princeton local Election and Texas Constitutional Amendments is now underway.

Early voting for the election started Monday, Oct. 23 and runs through Friday, Nov. 3.

In local election, both city council, mayoral seat and school board have elections on the Nov. 7 ballot.

For Place 1 city council, incumbent David Kleiber is running against Nick Robinson. In Place 2, JR Foreman is running against incumbent Rich Hooper. In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor John-Mark Caldwell is running unopposed.

For the school board election, three candidates are running at large for two seats. Incumbents Lisa Caldwell and John Murray are running as well as Chad Allen Jones.

Princeton voters wanting to cast their ballot in early voting can do so at the Princeton City Hall, located at 123 W. Princeton Dr. or any other vote center throughout the county.

Voters can vote throughout the county from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3.

At the polls, voters must submit one of seven accepted forms of photo identification, a Texas driver license, Department of Public Safety-issued election ID certificate, personal ID card, or handgun license, United States military ID card, U.S. citizenship certificate, or U.S. Passport.

Proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballot are:

Proposition 1 granting property tax exemptions to certain partially disabled veterans, or their surviving spouses, whose homes were donated to them by a charity for less than the market value.

Proposition 2 easing restrictions on home equity loans by lowering the cap on fees associated with the loan from three percent to two percent of the original principal amount of the extension of credit, specify the list of authorized home equity loan lenders, change the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit and allow agricultural property owners to obtain home equity loans.

Proposition 3 preventing office holders appointed by the governor and receiving no salary to serving past the expiration of their term.

Proposition 4 requiring any court that receives a constitutional challenge to a state law to notify the state attorney general of the challenge.

Proposition 5 expanding the definition of a professional sport team to provide more team-connected foundations the opportunity to hold charitable raffles. The proposition also removes a requirement that the professional sports team foundation had to exist before Jan. 1, 2016.

Proposition 6 authorizing the state legislature to provide an exemption from property taxes to surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Proposition 7 permitting credit unions and other financial institutions to conduct raffles and other promotional activities to encourage savings.

On Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 7, voters can cast their ballots at Princeton High School, located at 1000 East Princeton Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or at the First Baptist Church of Branch, located at 7011 FM 546.

