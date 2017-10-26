Do it once again: Panthers outscore opponent during second half

PARIS – For a second straight week the Panthers rode a strong second half to a District 7-4A Div. I football victory.

This time around it was a 21-16 win over Paris last Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

“I’m really proud of the teams effort in the second half,” head coach Clint Surratt said.

Princeton improved to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in the standings, with Paris moving to 4-3 and 1-1.

The Panthers play host 7:30 p.m. Friday to Paris North Lamar at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

“They are a good football team that will provide a real challenge for us. For us it’s all about being 1-0 every week and all our focus is on them,” Surratt said. “We are excited to take on the challenge.”

By Liam Baker • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

