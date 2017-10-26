Fall festival to include rodeo this Saturday

Austin musician Hayes Carll headlines entertainment Saturday, Oct. 28, at the annual Princeton Fall Festival at J.M. Caldwell, Sr. Community Park/POW Camp.

The event runs from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is sponsored by the city of Princeton. Admission is free but parking is $5 per vehicle.

Also added to the list of events this year is professional bullriding put on by Chute 2.

Carll is an Austin based singer-songwriter who mixes alternative country, indie rock, Americana, pop rock and roots rock styles. This year he has taken on the ambitious project of releasing a new song every month.

The musician swept the 2017 Austin Music Awards with his selection as Musician of the Year, for Album and Song of the Year, Best Male Vocalist, Best Folk Performer and Best Songwriter.

Chute 2 will produce its professional bullriding competition at 4 p.m. in a temporary arena and grandstands set up at the park.

The mainstay of the festival is arts and crafts vendors and food vendors who will be plying their goods throughout the event.

A children’s area features bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, ferris wheel, an extreme air jumper and more.

Carter Blood Care will man a mobile site seeking blood donations and Pink Heals will have a pink firetruck at the park. Pink Heals partners with businesses to provide people who are ill or facing health issues with donated goods, gift cards and services.

Princeton area residents also will be provided the opportunity register to vote in the 2018 elections. Volunteers will be on hand to help new voters and new residents to Collin County get registered.

To register, you must be at least 18 years old on Election Day and a resident of Collin County. Anyone who has changed residences or had a name change must update their voter registration.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

