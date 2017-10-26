Huddleston students warm up America

Students in the Life Skills program at Huddleston are ready to start warming things up again.

They got involved with the Warm Up America Foundation last year, and have been selected to participate again this year. The students have already started crocheting the pieces that will be used for a new blanket for a baby at Parkland Hospital.

“I noticed the Warm Up America program on the Internet and signed Huddleston up for it,” Life Skills teacher Stacy Davis said. “I was thrilled when they chose our class to participate.”

The charity was created in 1991 when a group of neighbors in Wisconsin started knitting and crocheting afghans for those in need. Under the guidance of founder, Evie Rosen, the initiative evolved to enlist the help of volunteers who create small pieces, which are then joined together.

“Our students made rectangles that were 7 inches by 9 inches, then the completed rectangles were sent to the Warm Up America Foundation where the rectangles were sewn together to make complete blankets,” Ms. Davis said.

According to the foundation, Warm Up America has distributed warm afghans and caps to thousands thanks to the generosity of knitters and crocheters across the country.

“The students were thrilled last year to complete their part of a blanket, which was donated to babies at Parkland Hospital,” Davis said.

Davis said the entire project was rewarding, and everyone is looking forward to participating again this year. And, the students will be a step ahead of the game for this second round of charity sewing.

“One of the challenges we faced tackling this project last year was getting the students started, as well as learning it ourselves,” she said. “Once we were selected, I taught myself to crochet through YouTube.”

Davis was joined by her fellow Life Skills co-workers, Christine Tice and Kathy Johnston, who all took on the task of teaching the students the new sewing skill.

“The most rewarding aspect was teaching the kids a new hobby,” she said. “It provides a new way to relax, and we also get to focus on how to concentrate on completing a task to benefit someone else.”

To assist with the project, Joann’s Fabric donated all the materials for Huddleston to be able to participate.

“It took us several weeks, crocheting three times per week and working approximately 30 minutes each session, to make the rectangles,” Davis said of last year’s initiative. “But, the students really enjoyed it and turned into a great way for them to relax.”

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to the print or e-edition.