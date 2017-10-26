Voters’ Guide inside this week’s edition; Early voting underway

Early voting for both the Princeton local and Texas Constitutional Amendments elections is now underway.

Early voting for the election runs through Friday, Nov. 3.

In local elections, city council, the mayoral seat and school board posts are on the Nov. 7 ballot.

For Place 1 city council, incumbent David Kleiber is running against Nick Robinson. In Place 2, JR Foreman is running against incumbent Rich Hooper. In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor John-Mark Caldwell is running unopposed.

For the school board election, three candidates are running at large for two seats. Incumbents Lisa Caldwell and John Murray are running as well as Chad Allen Jones.

A Voters’ Guide is inside this week’s edition of The Princeton Herald.

From Staff Reports

