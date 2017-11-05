‘Extra! Extra! Read all about it!’

Deadlines. Staff meetings. Filling space.

All of these things are part of a reporter’s profession and students at Harper Elementary School are uncovering what it’s really like to work for a newspaper.

Harper Elementary School has started its own newspaper, The Daily Roar. The publication features the work of fourth and fifth grade students and is printed and distributed on a monthly basis.

Joining the reporters for a meeting, one would uncover many of the same things that are talked about in a regular newspaper editorial meeting: what to put in the paper, assignments and deadlines.

For the upcoming edition, fourth grader Hayden McBride is working on a piece called reindeer buzz feed, which is a toy review column just in time for the holiday season.

