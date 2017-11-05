Family fun at the fall festival

The city of Princeton raised about $2,000 for its community events fund and put on a well-attended event Saturday, Oct. 28, when it hosted the third annual Fall Festival.

Activities were held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park/POW Camp.

“It turned out great,” Community Relations Director Stephanie O’Brien said. “It was better than last year.”

The festival was anchored by vendors selling arts and crafts, businesses and civic organizations providing information, and food stands. The city signed up 55 vendors for the event.

One of the most popular locations in the park was the children’s area set up on the youth baseball field with inflatables, miniature train rides, a rock climbing tower and a pint-sized ferris wheel.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

