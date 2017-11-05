Keep it going: Playoff showings streak runs to eight straight

Princeton football wrapped up an eighth straight playoff spot last Friday at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

They did so in a 34-7 win over Paris North Lamar in District 7-4A Div. I.

The Panthers improved to 4-4 overall and gained sole possession of first place at 3-0. North Lamar fell to 2-6 and 0-3 in the standings.

Princeton can wrap up at least a share of the district title with a win 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at Harris Field.

“We’ll face a talented and fast offense. We will need to control the line of scrimmage and be efficient in all our plays if we want to win,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said.

By Liam Baker • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

