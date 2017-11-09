Clean-up group to tackle Princeton site

A group of volunteers that banded together this past summer to clean up litter around Lake Lavon brings its efforts to Princeton on Sunday, Nov. 19, to clear out an illegal trash dump.

The site is behind the Dollar General store on FM 982 off an inlet of the lake. Volunteers are asked to report at 4 p.m.

Because of the size of the site and the volume of trash, David Grote, who started Lake Lavon Clean-Up, requests that volunteers bring some trailers to haul away the trash.

Grote noted that a park ranger has been at the site, sifting through the debris to try and identify any of the illegal dumpers.

Lake Lavon Clean-Up was started in July 2018 when Grote rounded up some volunteers to pick up trash at a site on the lake. The group, which quickly grew, started gathering twice a month to clean up trash, but he noted that efforts have been scaled back to once per month, on the third Sunday.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 9 edition or subscribe online.