Tractor, pickup wreck hospitalized one

A McKinney man was hospitalized Saturday evening after the pickup he was driving on FM 546 near Princeton hit a tractor as the two met.

The accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. and was investigated by Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Jim Moody reported that Sue Streich was driving southbound in a tractor, pulling a plow when she was met by a northbound Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Alonso Reynoso Valdez, 26, of McKinney.

The officer explained that, due to driver error, the pickup struck the plow as the two vehicles were passing head-on.

Valdez was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

From Staff Reports

