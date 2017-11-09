Tripped up: Panthers drop first district matchup

TEXARKANA – Princeton came up just short in a high-scoring affair Friday, Nov. 3 in District 7-4A Div. I.

Liberty-Eylau came away with the 55-44 win at Harris Field.

“I’m proud of our players and their refusal to give up,” head coach Clint Surratt. “We knew that the margin of error would be small, and we just made more errors than they did.”

Liberty-Eylau got on the board first last Friday after the defense recovered a game-opening fumble.

The home teams offense found the end zone not long after on a 1-yard score from Decorian Phillips. Steven Goben’s tacked on the point after.

By Liam Baker • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 9 edition or subscribe online.