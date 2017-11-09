Veterans Day events planned

Princeton area military veterans and their families will be honored this week with several special events.

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11. Originally was known as Armistice Day, it noted the signing of the Treaty of Versailles at 11 a.m. that ended World War I hostilities. The name was changed in 1954 to honor all military veterans.

Bois D’Arc VFW Post 9167 in Princeton will hold a patriotic observance at 11 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park downtown. Program speaker is VFW Post Commander Pete Hersom.

Cadets in the Princeton High School Junior ROTC unit will present the colors during the ceremony, the PHS band will plan the national anthem and a medley of patriotic songs, and veterans will carry flags representing each United States military branch.

The VFW plans to provide coffee and donuts prior to the ceremony at the post located downtown and will serve barbecue sandwiches to veterans and their families after the activities.

PHS is serving hamburgers and hotdogs to veterans and their families from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at the high school.

The Stars and Stripes Veterans Day Softball Tournament is set to start at 8 a.m. Saturday at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park/POW Camp. The tourney features co-ed teams.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.