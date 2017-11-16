Four arrested on capital murder charges

Four individuals were arrested Thursday on capital murder charges in connection with the death of Princeton resident Kelli Underwood in September.

Ronnie Welborn, 45, Kadie Robinson, 28, Robert Veal, 35, and Delvin Powell, 38, are now in Collin County Detention Center on charges of capital murder with renumeration, or payment.

According to information released by the Princeton Police Department, Veal tried to flee when officers showed up to arrest him Thursday morning.

Powell was already in jail for assault with intent to restrict breathing against a family member with previous conviction, felony bail jumping and failure to appear.

Underwood, a 46-year-old single mother of three was found dead in her Princeton home.

According to news reports, Underwood worked at a local sheet fabrication company and Welborn was her boss.

All four individuals are being held on a $1 million bond at the Collin County Detention Facility.

In Texas, capital murder is defined as a murder that occurs in the course of committing or attempting to commit kidnapping, burglary, robbery, aggravated sexual assault, arson, obstruction or retaliation, or terroristic threat; someone is paid to commit murder or pays someone else to commit murder; someone tries to commit the crime while trying to escape from a penal institution; someone murders another person while in jail; more than one person is murdered; a child under six year old is murdered; someone commits a murder in retaliation for or on account of the service of a member of the judiciary or the victim is a peace officer or fireman who was acting under lawful duty at the time of the crime.

Capital murder is eligible for the death penalty in Texas.

This case is still being investigated both by the Texas Rangers and the Princeton Police Department.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or e-edition.