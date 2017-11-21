Love triangle results in capital murder charges

Four people were arrested and charged with capital murder last week in connection with the death of Princeton resident Kelli Underwood, a case that authorities described as a murder for hire stemming from a love triangle.

Princeton Police and Texas Rangers investigated the case for almost three months since Underwood’s body was found Sept. 20 in her Princeton home in the 1100 block of Park View Drive. The 46-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Charged with capital murder were Ronnie Keith Welborn, 45; Kadie Elizabeth Robinson, 28; Delvin Ajair Powell, 45; and Robert Samuel Veal, 35. Welborn, Robinson and Veal are in jail under $1 million bond each, and Powell, who is also facing unrelated charges of bond jumping and assault, is in jail under $1.5 million bond.

By Joe Reavis and Wyndi Veigel

