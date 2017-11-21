Not again: Vandals eliminate Panthers during bi-district round

ROCKWALL – For a second straight season Princeton was eliminated by Van in the first round of the Class 4A Div. I Region II playoffs.

This time around the Vandals came back for a 35-28 bi-district win last Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

“We are proud of our players for all they accomplished this season,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said. “They never gave up, and while we are disappointed in how the season ended, we still believe that the arrow is pointing up for the future of Princeton football.”

By Liam Baker • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

