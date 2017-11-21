Princeton High School food drive underway

Donations are trickling in a little slow for this year’s holiday food drives. But the Princeton High School Student Council members say this is not the time to be apathetic.

Food drives play an important role in Princeton, especially during the holidays when money might be a little tight for the residents in the community who are less fortunate.

PHS students are taking the time to let everyone know why food drives are important.

“They make sure people get their meals and are well fed,” Cristeal Barrera said. “They learn the purpose of giving and some people may have it harder then you.”

According to Trinity Varvel, campus food drives are important, in order to represent the school in a positive way, by coming together for the common good. Students learn the art of giving, and they learn the effects that their positive actions have on people in need.

“The campus food drives are incredibly important because they bring the school together for the purpose of helping others, and by participating in this event, it can create healthy competition,” Kristen McCaslin said. “Also, they learn that one simple act of kindness can save a person. Finally, if students participate they learn that it’s OK to give back to the community.”

For PHS student William Bailey, food drives help students grow up learning to support food banks for people who need to use them. It also encourages students to think about other people more and helps society focus on others.

“Campus food drives are important because they provide families with meals, so they don’t have to worry when they’ll get to eat next, or where the food is going to come from,” Tia Dodd said. “Students learn that even the small donations can make a huge difference in someone else’s life. Students also learn how to come together as a community to defeat hunger.”

Makayla Taylor said that campus food drives are important because they bring our community together to help those in need.

“Campus food drives are important because they teach others to give instead of receive,” Skylar Ragsdale said. “By participating in the campus food drive, students learn that even the little things we take for granted are worth something.”

Now we understand why it’s important for people to donate during the annual food drive, but the StuCo members say the students who participate can use this as a learning experience.

“Students learn that it’s not that hard to help those in our community through the smallest of things. Every single can of food can go so far, and it’s a lesson taught to the students through giving,” Taylor said.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • [email protected]

