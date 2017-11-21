Program addresses online reputation

Ways to boost, or repair, the online reputation of businesses were given at the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon held Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The luncheon, with a meal sponsored by chamber member Sue McLain of McLain Ranch, was held at the chamber office.

President David Kleiber opened the meeting and offered the invocation. Chamber Executive Christi Houston reminded members of the Flag Program in which homeowners and businesses are urged to enroll to have the United States flag flown on several special dates during the year.

Chamber Director Phil Anthony reported on Angel Tree adoptions and passed around a signup sheet for members to adopt Princeton Independent School District for the Christmas season and help fill their gift lists. Last year the program served 570 children.

Speaker Thomas Bibby Varghese of eBizUniverse gave a program entitled “How to build, protect and repair your online reputation.”

He stated that 90 percent of customers research purchases and businesses online before buying.

“Your prospects are online. Your customers are online,” he said. “The internet has changed your business.”

Varghese gave tips for creating a positive online presence, such as how to generate positive customer reviews and how to address negative reviews.

The next chamber luncheon is set for Wednesday, Dec. 13. Santa Claus will make an appearance at the meeting and Angel Tree gifts will be collected.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

