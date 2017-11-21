Road engineering gets go-ahead

Princeton City Council last week took the first step in building a road to help relieve congestion on Hwy. 380 by approving engineering and design work for the project.

At its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 13, the council gave its approval to a recommendation from the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone board to begin construction of Myrick Lane, also designated CR 400, from FM 982 to FM 546.

City Manager Derek Borg reported that the road was planned as a 6-lane thoroughfare, but will initially be built as a 2-lane road. Collin County is not participating in the project, so costs will be born by Princeton.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

