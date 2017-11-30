Operation Christmas Child: Blessings in a box delivered around the world

Since 1993 Christmas joy has been delivered around the world in a shoebox by an organization determined to show God’s love to children in need. Though small in size, these shoebox-sized gifts are packed with the power to deliver hope and the message of Jesus to children 4 to 14 years old.

The incredible box journey begins in the United States thanks to Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization. With a determination to change the world by reaching children living in poverty and despair, the OCC ministry is widespread. This year, Samaritan’s Purse collected almost 11.5 million of these shoebox gifts to be delivered to over 100 countries throughout the next 12 months.

With a far-reaching mission such as this one, careful planning stateside makes the box project possible with the help of dedicated volunteers, and just a few employees, both year round and seasonally.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 30 issue or subscribe online.