Snow in the forecast for tree lighting

The long-range forecast calls for snow flurries at Veterans Park in downtown Princeton next Thursday, Dec. 7, during the community Christmas tree lighting celebration.

Accompanying the snow dusting, provided by snow making machines, is an early visit from Santa Claus who will take gift requests from area children.

Christmas tree lighting activities are sponsored by the city of Princeton and take place from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“It will be a great success again,” Community Relations Coordinator Stephanie O’Brien declared.

Activities start with a community dinner of hotdogs, chips and drinks served by city employees. O’Brien also said that churches and businesses will provide water and cookies.

Toys for Tots volunteers will be on hand to collect toys for distribution to less fortunate children in the area. U.S. Marine Corps Reserve sponsors the project annually.

Providing holiday music will be the Princeton High School band and choir.

After offering remarks about the Christmas season, Mayor John-Mark Caldwell will flip the switch to light the community tree standing in the middle of the park.

Santa is slated to arrive at 6 p.m., driven in a special sleigh by an elf. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to take pictures of their children with Santa.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.