Princeton man arrested on child porn charges

A Princeton man was arrested on two counts of child pornography, by Child Exploitation Unit investigators from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Nov. 29.

On Nov. 28, CEU investigators arrested 34-year-old Clifton Wayne Cisco of Princeton following National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline report. Child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison per charge.

Others arrested from the CEU investigators include 29-year-old Darrin Dustin Maxwell of Silsbee and Colton Keith Lebouff of Bridge City on four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The CEU proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety. If you suspect someone of producing or downloading child pornography you can report it to NCMEC.

For more information on cyber safety, visit: https://texasattorneygeneral.gov/initiatives/cyber-safety/.