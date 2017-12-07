City council runoff election set Saturday

The tie between two candidates for Place 1 on the Princeton City Council will be broken in a runoff election set this Saturday, Dec. 9.

In the Nov. 7 general election, incumbent David Kleiber and challenger Nick Robinson each received 113 votes. The candidates decided to face off again in a runoff instead of opting for another form of tiebreaker.

Polling places are Princeton High School, 1000 E. Princeton Dr., and Collin County Elections Center, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102. Ballots can be cast between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

To participate, voters must present an acceptable form of photo identification, which are a Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS, United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph, United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph, United States passport.

If the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and has a reasonable impediment or difficulty to obtaining one of the forms of acceptable photo ID, any of the following may be presented; a Valid voter registration certificate, certified birth certificate (must be an original), copy of or original current utility bill, copy of or original bank statement, copy of original government check, copy of or original paycheck, or copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph)

After presenting a supporting form of ID, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

