Down to the wire: 80 Angels still need adopting

It’s getting down to the wire for this year’s Angel Tree Program as final adoptions are underway for the remaining Angels. According to Angel Tree organizers, there are still more than 80 Angels ready for adoption, as an additional 100 applications came in by last week’s deadline.

“This is the time of year when we get a little nervous because applications are still coming, and adoptions are slowing down,” said Superintendent Philip Anthony. “We always have to do a last-minute push to make sure all of our children are adopted for Christmas. We couldn’t do this without the help from the community, and we need everyone to make this happen.”

The Angel Tree Program is celebrating its 10th year helping the less fortunate children in Princeton, and organizers say there are hundreds of students who might go without Christmas if it weren’t for the efforts of the Lions Club.

So far, 507 children have been adopted with 83 currently available. These children represent nearly 200 families who are less fortunate this Christmas season.

“Help is still needed to provide clothes and gifts for all the children in need so they can have a merry Christmas, while donors will feel the rewards of one of the true meanings of Christmas – giving,” Anthony said.

This increase is not anything new as numbers always go up from year to year. For 2016, 570 children from 192 families were adopted through Angel Tree.

Deliveries to families will begin Tuesday, Dec. 12.

To help provide a merry Christmas to a less fortunate child, these are the procedures for adopting an angel: call 469-952-5400 or email Amy Ivy [email protected] or Kim Williams [email protected] or stop by the PISD Administration Office at 321 Panther Pkwy.

Guideline: Spend approximately $60 per child.

Clearly mark all presents with the Family and Child number from the adoption form. Donors are asked to use removable labels with the Family and Child number so the packages will not have handwriting on them.

Return your unwrapped presents to the Auxiliary Services Building by Monday, Dec. 11. This is a change from previous years, as in the past, packages have been wrapped.

If someone cannot afford to adopt an entire child, pair up to adopt a child.

Make a monetary donation at any campus, administration office, Citizens State Bank or Independent Bank (checks payable to Princeton Lions Club); or

Sponsor a portion of a child by selecting from the Angel Tree at either Citizens State Bank, Independent Bank or the city of Princeton. Individual items, including toys or clothing, will be available.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • [email protected]

